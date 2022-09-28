Overview of Dr. Stephen Usala, MD

Dr. Stephen Usala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Usala works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.