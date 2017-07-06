Overview

Dr. Stephen Van Horn Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Van Horn Jr works at Lexington Cardiology in Columbia, SC with other offices in Swansea, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.