Dr. Stephen Van Horn Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Van Horn Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Locations
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 4002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 400, Swansea, SC 29160 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently needed surgery at Lex Med Ctr but had to have ok from a cardiologist before surgery could be done bc of prior chest pains that I had emergency care for. All this was less than a week before my surgery so I had to find a cardiologist who would see me immediately. Dr. Van Horn was highly recommended by another patient and he was excellent. Easy to talk to and I'm very comfortable knowing he will be there for me should the need arise in the future.
About Dr. Stephen Van Horn Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Horn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Horn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Horn Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Horn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Horn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Horn Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Horn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Horn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.