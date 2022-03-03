Dr. Vara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Vara, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Vara, MD
Dr. Stephen Vara, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vara's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 766-7222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port Cancer Center1390 Grand Venture Dr, North Port, FL 34286 Directions (941) 257-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vara?
Very thorough and knowledgeable. Explains things in detail. Complete visit notes for later reference.
About Dr. Stephen Vara, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1356545818
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vara works at
Dr. Vara has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.