Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD
Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Stephen Vargo, MD, PC6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 737-5021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
Dr Vargo is absolutely the Best Surgeon that we have ever had. He is very dedicated to the patient, thinks of all possibilities ahead of time of surgery, plans and explains to the patient and loved ones. It is amazing how he thinks on his feet and takes immediate action when an unexpected situation happens. Dr Vargo did a very complex surgery on our son that took 9 hours and our son is on his way to recovery. Dr Vargo visits him daily in the hospital and would not leave until he has answered all questions, Which puts our minds to rest. He is very polite, humble and honest, he goes out of his way to help his patients. We recommend Dr Vargo to anyone who needs surgery as he is the best.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497806111
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
Dr. Vargo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargo.
