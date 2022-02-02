See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD

Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Vargo works at Stephen Vargo, MD, PC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vargo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Vargo, MD, PC
    6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-5021
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Systems
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497806111
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
