Overview of Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD

Dr. Stephen Vargo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Vargo works at Stephen Vargo, MD, PC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.