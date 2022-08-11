Dr. Verral has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Verral, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Verral, DO is a Dermatologist in Glens Falls, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.
Dr. Verral works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gateway Dermatology PC1 S Western Ave Ste 101, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verral?
Would recommend Dr Verral to anyone looking for a caring personable dermatologist!
About Dr. Stephen Verral, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
- 1821119124
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verral accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verral works at
Dr. Verral has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verral speaks German.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Verral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.