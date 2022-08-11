Overview

Dr. Stephen Verral, DO is a Dermatologist in Glens Falls, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital.



Dr. Verral works at Gateway Dermatology in Glens Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.