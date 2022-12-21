Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Vick Sr works at
Dr. Vick Sr's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Urology Group7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vick removed my right kidney back in 2006. Renal cell Carcinoma. Along with his fantastic staff, he has maintained my left kidney in good working order. At one time he busted up a large kidney stone that was too big to pass with his ray gun. didn't hurt a bit. The Anastasia was so good that I saw cowboy movies in the X-ray light up screens along the wall near the ceiling. I passed some small stones last month and brought them in for "Show and Tell." He identified them as calcium. I see him once a year and I enjoy our visits.
About Dr. Stephen Vick Sr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1689634099
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vick Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vick Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vick Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vick Sr works at
Dr. Vick Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vick Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick Sr.
