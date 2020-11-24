Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD
Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vijan works at
Dr. Vijan's Office Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Advanced Prostate Cancer Center620 Morrison Rd Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 944-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good.
About Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Wilford Hall
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Vijan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijan has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijan.
