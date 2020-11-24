Overview of Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD

Dr. Stephen Vijan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vijan works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Worthington, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.