Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD

Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Viviano works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viviano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 649-8923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Viviano was called in by my neurosurgeon to loosen up the muscle and the skin on my back when I had spine fusion surgery. This was my third back surgery in the same area, the neurosurgeon was worried that because the tissue in that area was cut so many times it may die. Dr. Viviano fixed it. It looks great. Good job and thank you.
    Henryk Ukrainski — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356760664
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers – New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
