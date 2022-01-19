Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viviano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD
Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (201) 649-8923
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Viviano was called in by my neurosurgeon to loosen up the muscle and the skin on my back when I had spine fusion surgery. This was my third back surgery in the same area, the neurosurgeon was worried that because the tissue in that area was cut so many times it may die. Dr. Viviano fixed it. It looks great. Good job and thank you.
About Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1356760664
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers – New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Dr. Viviano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viviano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Viviano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Viviano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
