Overview of Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD

Dr. Stephen Viviano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Viviano works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.