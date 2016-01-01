Overview

Dr. Stephen Vlay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Vlay works at Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.