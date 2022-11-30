Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vobach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD
Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Dr. Vobach works at
Dr. Vobach's Office Locations
Stephen F. Vobach, MD7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 824-2273Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Scott & White Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pt. Since 12/ 07, Best of Care Given. Basically 5-10 window of Appt. Great Staff, Personal/Private each visit/call. JMR
About Dr. Stephen Vobach, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1851377006
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vobach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vobach accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vobach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vobach has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vobach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vobach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vobach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vobach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vobach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.