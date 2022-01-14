See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD

Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Wahl works at Bee Ridge Vision Center in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Hypotony of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wahl's Office Locations

    Bee Ridge Vision Center
    3920 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-5491
    Oasis Eye Care
    1868 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-5491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Hypotony of Eye
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Hypotony of Eye

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003843038
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Wahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahl has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Hypotony of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

