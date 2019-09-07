Dr. Stephen Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Walker, MD
Dr. Stephen Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
Midlantic Urology200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 500 Evergreen Dr Ste G5, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 565-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr Walker my highest recommendation for anyone looking for an outstanding urologist. I have seen him seven times since late May 19 due to some very stubborn kidney stones. One of those visits was a Shock Wave Lithotripsy. He has a Top Doc rating that really shows with the way he treats you as a patient. His staff was a Top Staff with all my interactions with them over the last several months. Dr Walker and his Staff are outstanding medically and provide the type of customer service that is hard to find in all parts of our society today.
About Dr. Stephen Walker, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457311912
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
