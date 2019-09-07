Overview of Dr. Stephen Walker, MD

Dr. Stephen Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at MidLantic Urology in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.