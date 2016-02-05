Overview of Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD

Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.