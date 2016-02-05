Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD
Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Wallace works at
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
Regional Cancer Care Associates, LLC350 Young Ave Ste 200, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 702-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallace is informative, patient, Never keeps u waiting. He is amazing. He provides the best and most efficient care. It truly has been one of the best experiences we've ever had with a dollar.
About Dr. Stephen Wallace, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1144255498
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Baragwanath Hospital
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallace speaks Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
