Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD
Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Penobscot Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
-
1
Down East Orthopedic Associates78 Ridgewood Dr, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-8381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
- 2 404 State St Ste 610, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-8381
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
- Penobscot Valley Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Just reviewing my rt. Knee
About Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386690501
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.