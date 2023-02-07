Overview of Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD

Dr. Stephen Walsh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Penobscot Valley Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Walsh works at DOWN EAST ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.