Dr. Stephen Wan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Wan, MD

Dr. Stephen Wan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wan's Office Locations

    217 Grand St Fl 2, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Insurance Accepted
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    About Dr. Stephen Wan, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518020270
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Mc
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Mc|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

