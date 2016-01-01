Dr. Stephen Wan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wan, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wan, MD
Dr. Stephen Wan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wan's Office Locations
- 1 217 Grand St Fl 2, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wan?
About Dr. Stephen Wan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1518020270
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Mc
- Beth Israel Mc|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wan has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Maternal Anemia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wan speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.