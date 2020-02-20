Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Warner, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Warner, MD
Dr. Stephen Warner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Warner's Office Locations
Utah Orthopaedic Specialists5316 S Woodrow St Ste 200, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 747-1020
Salt Lake Clinic Independent Lab389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2150Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Warner took time in his office to answer all my questions. He gave me several options and did not rush me into surgery. He listened to me and was very compassionate.
About Dr. Stephen Warner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164453106
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.