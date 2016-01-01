Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Watson, MD
Dr. Stephen Watson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 145, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Stephen Watson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1134452857
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
