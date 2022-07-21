Overview

Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH|University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Watts works at Steward Heart Rhythm Associates in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.