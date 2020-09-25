Overview

Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Watts works at Southgate Surgery Center in Southgate, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.