Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Watts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Watts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Watts works at
Locations
-
1
Southgate Surgery Center14050 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (734) 479-5580
-
2
Stephen Watts, M.D.3333 Biddle Ave Ste D, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 285-2405
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watts?
First off, allow me to preface that I am a critical person who selects physicians (and friends) wisely. I had a wonderful experience! My primary care physician recommended a colonoscopy during an ulcerative colitis flare up. 28 years had passed since the first incident. I experienced a flexible sigmoidoscopy then and that procedure was very uncomfortable...needless to say, I was apprehensive. Met Dr. Watts for the first time day of procedure. Dr. Watts was engaging, pleasant and matter of fact..a straight shooter. He explained everything to my fiance while I was in recovery and left me with NO concerns or questions! While in recovery...all my prior concerns of a painful procedure were for naught. If you are having intestinal pain and are concerned about a colonoscopy, don't be! I couldn't be more pleased with my hospital visit, the hospital staff at HF Wyandotte and especially Dr. Watts.
About Dr. Stephen Watts, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639261506
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Hospital
- Brookdale Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watts works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.