Dr. Stephen Webber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Webber works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.