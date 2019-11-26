Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Weber, MD
Dr. Stephen Weber, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7244
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Helped me through a tough time with some nasty stuf.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215905195
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
