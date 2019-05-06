Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD
Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center, Samaritan Hospital and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Curators of the University of Missouri1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-1151
Samaritan Hospital1205 N Missouri St, Macon, MO 63552 Directions (660) 385-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Weinstein, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
