Dr. Weis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Weis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Weis, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Locations
Unthsc-ob Clinic Patient Care Center855 Montgomery St Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-7625
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weis?
My Husband had psoriasis covering his entire body. Dr. Weis is a God send. He was able to get my husbands skin almost completely clear. My husband had seen several dermatogists the had prescribed creams that didn't work. Doctors that didn't know what was wrong with him. Doctors saying it was an allergic reaction to something. Doctors that said It was just stress and that his mind was creating all these lesions. Dr. Stephen Weis was the only doctor to properly diagnose and treat my husband. He schedules plenty of follow ups. His office is good at getting appointments set up within a reasonable time frame and the receptionists are kind. Dr. Weis see his patients in a timely manner and doesn't keep his patient waiting in the waiting area for very long. I highly recommend Dr. Stephen Weis.
About Dr. Stephen Weis, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weis has seen patients for Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.