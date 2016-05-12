Dr. Wetmore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD
Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wetmore works at
Dr. Wetmore's Office Locations
-
1
Morgantown Ent. Clinic Inc.1188 Pineview Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-3959
- 2 9200 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825
-
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4825Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wetmore?
he is hard working and did an excellent surgery on my ear that helped me hear better.
About Dr. Stephen Wetmore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780789164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wetmore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wetmore works at
Dr. Wetmore has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wetmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wetmore speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.