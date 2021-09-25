Dr. Stephen White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen White, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen White, MD
Dr. Stephen White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4484
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had varicose vein surgery. Dr. White was caring, professional, knowledgeable, and highly skilled. I was very pleased with the surgery, results, and treatment by his entire staff. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Stephen White, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164435475
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
