Dr. Stephen White, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen White, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. White works at
Medfast Urgent Care Centers LLC7925 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-7222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Wonderful doctor....5 stars. He treated me mostly for bronchitis, prior to being referred to a pulmonologist. Just recently, he treated me for a toe issue.
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326152190
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
