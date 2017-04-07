Overview of Dr. Stephen Wiet, MD

Dr. Stephen Wiet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Medical School At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Wiet works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.