Overview of Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM

Dr. Stephen Wigley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wigley works at Wigley Foot and Ankle, LLC in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Care and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.