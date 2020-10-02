Overview

Dr. Stephen Wilde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilde works at Northeast GA Gstrntrlgy Assocs in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.