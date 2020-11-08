Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD
Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Wiles' Office Locations
Office211 NE 54th St Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 455-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I finally decided I needed to have my cataracts removed. Couldn’t have chosen a better Doctor to perform the surgery! I chose the multi-focal lens and I am seeing amazing!! Distance, computer and reading are so clear now. The staff at Wiles center are very knowledgeable, understanding and friendly. An all around good experience.
About Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1932136959
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia
- Roanoke Meml Hosp|Roanoke Meml Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiles has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiles.
