Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD

Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Wiles works at Office in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wiles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    211 NE 54th St Ste 202, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 455-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Liberty Hospital
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 08, 2020
    I finally decided I needed to have my cataracts removed. Couldn’t have chosen a better Doctor to perform the surgery! I chose the multi-focal lens and I am seeing amazing!! Distance, computer and reading are so clear now. The staff at Wiles center are very knowledgeable, understanding and friendly. An all around good experience.
    Carol — Nov 08, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932136959
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Missouri-Columbia
    Internship
    • Roanoke Meml Hosp|Roanoke Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Wiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiles has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.