Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD
Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Dr. Wilkes' Office Locations
UC Health Physicians Office North7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3500, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 558-7700
UC Health Out Patient Psych260 Stetson St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 558-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network

Ratings & Reviews
My father is his geriatric psychiatric patient at Clermont Hospital. We just met with him about Dad's condition. He spent an hour with us sharing details of his assessment and treatment plan. Dad had. Massive stroke in March and his behaviors are difficult to manage. Praying this doctor can help us get Dad back home soon. He is clearly an intelligent doctor who cares about his patients and seems willing to listen to the family and consider our input as possibly valuable. While Dr. Wilkes openly doubts that Dad's sparatic agitated, combative behaviors are a direct results of certain medications, I am hopeful he is willing to watch for it as he tries to find medicines that might help Dad. I have zero doubt that this doctor has much experience and has credibility. Praying that Dr. Wilkes sees the whole picture and hoping that he understands how healing being home with family and outdoors after 100 days of hosptialization could be for the mind and spirit - in addition to medications.
About Dr. Stephen Wilkes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- The Ohio State University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.