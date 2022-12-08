See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (68)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Wilson works at Advanced Physical Medicine in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Physical Medicine
    24345 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 563-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delphi
    • Elderplan
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Call Care Management
    • Optima Health
    • Priority Health
    • Reviewco
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • State Farm
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order. Based on 68 ratings.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 08, 2022
    First time patient with Dr. Wilson. Fantastic experience! Starting with the appearance of the office, very inviting and clean! Office staff was kind and friendly upon arrival. When meeting Dr. Wilson he was extremely personable and listened to all my issues/concerns. Loved that he wasn’t the type of doctor to just push pain meds. Appreciate that he looks to fix the issues and not just mask them. He ended up recommending that I do Physical Therapy. I chose to do my PT at his office and was extremely pleased that I did. The PT was incredible! I would highly recommend this office!
    Lori — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659376267
    Education & Certifications

    • Schwab Rehab
    • Grace Hosp/wayne State
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Detroit Mercy
    • Pain Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Advanced Physical Medicine in Saint Clair Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

