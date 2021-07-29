See All Ophthalmologists in Sebastian, FL
Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Winslow works at Riverside Eye Center in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ralph B. Monnett Jr MD PA
    14410 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 589-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053541946
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winslow works at Riverside Eye Center in Sebastian, FL. View the full address on Dr. Winslow’s profile.

    Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

