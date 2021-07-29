Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Winslow works at
Locations
Ralph B. Monnett Jr MD PA14410 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and nice guy.
About Dr. Stephen Winslow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1053541946
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winslow works at
Dr. Winslow has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winslow speaks Creole and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.