Dr. Stephen Winters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Winters works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.