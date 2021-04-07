Dr. Stephen Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Winters, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Winters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Winters works at
Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-4261Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I can not speak highly enough about Dr Winters. Probably the best physician i have ever gone to. Very calm and reassuring when discussing a very scary procedure. He picked up a very rare situation that no one else picked up. I feel so blessed to have him. Being an RN I know when someone is excellent.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
