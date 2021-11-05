Overview of Dr. Stephen Wiseman, DO

Dr. Stephen Wiseman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wiseman works at Yale University Orthopedics in New Haven, CT with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.