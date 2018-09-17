See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD

Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wolchok works at Wolchok Eye Associates, PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Visual Field Defects and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolchok's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eugene B. Wolchok MD PA
    3636 University Blvd S Ste A2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 739-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2018
    Dr. Wolchok is the most kindest caring doctor I have been to in years. He takes the time to listen to you and truly cares about you as a person. I poured my heart out to him as my wifes eye situation was overwhelming to say the least. He was sympathetic and listened to us and gave us answers and explained everything to us. What a wonderful doctor he is you don't find doctors like that anymore.
    bobby in jacksonville, FL — Sep 17, 2018
    About Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1740324102
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolchok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolchok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolchok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolchok works at Wolchok Eye Associates, PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolchok’s profile.

    Dr. Wolchok has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Visual Field Defects and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolchok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolchok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolchok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolchok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolchok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

