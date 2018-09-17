Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolchok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD
Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wolchok works at
Dr. Wolchok's Office Locations
-
1
Eugene B. Wolchok MD PA3636 University Blvd S Ste A2, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 739-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolchok?
Dr. Wolchok is the most kindest caring doctor I have been to in years. He takes the time to listen to you and truly cares about you as a person. I poured my heart out to him as my wifes eye situation was overwhelming to say the least. He was sympathetic and listened to us and gave us answers and explained everything to us. What a wonderful doctor he is you don't find doctors like that anymore.
About Dr. Stephen Wolchok, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740324102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolchok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolchok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolchok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolchok works at
Dr. Wolchok has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Visual Field Defects and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolchok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolchok speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolchok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolchok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolchok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolchok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.