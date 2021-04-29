Overview

Dr. Stephen Wold, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of California - Irvine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wold works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.