Dr. Stephen Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.