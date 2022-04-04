Dr. Woodworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Woodworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Woodworth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Woodworth works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Cardiac Specialists - Shelton2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 205, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 292-2000
Griffin Hospital130 Division St, Derby, CT 06418 Directions (203) 732-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very completely comfortable with the office and truly liked the Doctor and was very comfortable talking to him.
About Dr. Stephen Woodworth, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043283302
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodworth has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodworth.
