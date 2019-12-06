Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worsham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD
Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Worsham's Office Locations
Salinas Valley Urology Assocs1115 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-3851
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to get an appointment. He was throughout and solved my minor son's problem. Excellent experience for us.
About Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Galveston Medical Branch
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worsham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worsham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worsham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worsham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worsham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Worsham speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Worsham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worsham.
