Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD

Urology
2.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD

Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Worsham works at Salinas Valley Urology Assocs in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Worsham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salinas Valley Urology Assocs
    1115 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-3851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Easy to get an appointment. He was throughout and solved my minor son's problem. Excellent experience for us.
    — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649294133
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas At Galveston Medical Branch
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Worsham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worsham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Worsham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Worsham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Worsham works at Salinas Valley Urology Assocs in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Worsham’s profile.

    Dr. Worsham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worsham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Worsham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worsham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worsham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worsham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

