Dr. Stephen Yavelow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Yavelow, MD
Dr. Stephen Yavelow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their fellowship with American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Yavelow works at
Dr. Yavelow's Office Locations
Brandon Area Ear Nose and Throat P.A.721 W Robertson St Ste 108, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-4854
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yavelow?
Excellent
About Dr. Stephen Yavelow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184690737
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Einstein College Med
- Bronx Muni Hospital|Montefiore Hospital
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yavelow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yavelow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yavelow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yavelow works at
Dr. Yavelow has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yavelow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Yavelow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yavelow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yavelow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yavelow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.