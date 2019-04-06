Dr. Stephen Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Young, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Elizabethtown Location1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 649-5468
Commonwealth Pain & Spine7145 E Virginia St Ste 5000, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 476-7111
Commonwealth Pain & Spine120 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 855-7200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Kentucky Pain Associates222 S 1st St Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 855-3919
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Starmark
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr,young and staff have been a big help and he has good medical ethics. They Have been a big help with getting me some pain relief for my injuries because insurance keeps playing around
About Dr. Stephen Young, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679615686
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
