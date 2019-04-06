See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Stephen Young, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Young, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Young works at Kentucky Pain Associates in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Evansville, IN and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elizabethtown Location
    1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 649-5468
    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    7145 E Virginia St Ste 5000, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-7111
    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    120 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 855-7200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Kentucky Pain Associates
    222 S 1st St Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 855-3919

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Passport Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Starmark
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr,young and staff have been a big help and he has good medical ethics. They Have been a big help with getting me some pain relief for my injuries because insurance keeps playing around
    — Apr 06, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Young, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679615686
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • University Of Georgia
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
