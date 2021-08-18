Overview

Dr. Stephen Zaacks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Zaacks works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.