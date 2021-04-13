Overview of Dr. Steve Zekan, MD

Dr. Steve Zekan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zekan works at STEVEN M ZEKAN MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.