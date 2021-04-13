Dr. Steve Zekan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zekan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Zekan, MD
Overview of Dr. Steve Zekan, MD
Dr. Steve Zekan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zekan's Office Locations
Steven M Zekan MD1208 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-7559
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zekan has done many in office surgeries for me over many years. He always makes me feel relaxed as he does the surgeries by talking to me. He is the BEST! I hope he never retires....I know, I’m selfish.??
About Dr. Steve Zekan, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zekan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zekan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zekan has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zekan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Zekan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zekan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zekan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zekan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.