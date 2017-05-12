Overview of Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD

Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Zimberg works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.