Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD
Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Zimberg works at
Dr. Zimberg's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Unit 1089, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5124
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimberg?
Dr. Zimberg is an excellent surgeon who I highly recommend. From the initial consultation through the recovery period he puts you at ease with his demeanor and openness. The entire staff at the Cleveland Clinic is great and I'm so thankful I went there for my operation.
About Dr. Stephen Zimberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053375741
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimberg works at
Dr. Zimberg has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.