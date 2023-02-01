See All Plastic Surgeons in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Stephen Zonca, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Muskegon, MI
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Zonca, MD

Dr. Stephen Zonca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and North Ottawa Community Health System.

Dr. Zonca works at Muskegon Surgical Associates - Daniel M. Alterman MD, RVPI, FSVS in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zonca's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Muskegon Surgical Associates
    1675 Patriot Dr, Muskegon, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 739-1933
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr Zonca is very nice and caring, his staff is very pleasant, definitely recommend him and I will definitely go back if I need another surgery
    Kim Brannam — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Zonca, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255394482
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University, Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Johns Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Zonca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zonca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zonca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zonca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zonca works at Muskegon Surgical Associates - Daniel M. Alterman MD, RVPI, FSVS in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zonca’s profile.

    Dr. Zonca has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zonca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zonca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

