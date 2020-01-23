Dr. Zrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD
Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Penn Hematology/Oncology239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 480, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
I was a patient of Dr. Zrada in/around 2009 with Hodgkin's and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. I became Cancer free because of the Cancer treatments that Dr Zrada had ordered for both lymphomas. I always felt secure in his care. When I was at my worse just talking with him kept my spirits up and gave me hope. Dr Zrada also helped me through the side affects of Chemotherapy. Dr Zrada saved my LIFE. I have since moved and have a new Dr who is amazed that I survived having both lymphomas. I am alive and well in 2020 more than 10yrs after treatment with no re occurrences.
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407852676
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hematology
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Zrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zrada has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.