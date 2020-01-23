See All Hematologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD

Hematology
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD

Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Zrada works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zrada's Office Locations

    Penn Hematology/Oncology
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 480, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Brain Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vulvar Cancer
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Medulloblastoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer
Schwannoma
Sezary's Disease
Sickle Cell Disease
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
von Willebrand Disease

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Zrada, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1407852676
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hematology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zrada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zrada works at Penn Hematology/Oncology in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zrada’s profile.

Dr. Zrada has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zrada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zrada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

