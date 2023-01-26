Overview of Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Stephen Zuckerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Connecticut Eye Consultants in Danbury, CT with other offices in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.