Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD

Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Zweibach works at Women's Health & Wellness - Riverview in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zweibach's Office Locations

    Women's Health & Wellness - Riverview
    13148 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8431
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Women?s Health & Wellness
    815 S PARSONS AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9108
    Women's Care Florida - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    116 Parsons Park Dr # 116, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 856-9181
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Women's Health & Wellness - Brandon
    515 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 856-9173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Maternal Anemia
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Feb 15, 2022
    I had enormous pain on my left side. I went to Dr. Zweibach, my regular gynecologist for 20 years. He had me take a blood test and further diagnosed my problem. He sent me to Moffitt for follow up. I had surgery confirming ovarian cancer. I was lucky since it was caught very early. I am now being treated with chemo and will make a full recovery. Thank you Dr. Zweibach!
    Anita C. — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Zweibach, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841283710
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
