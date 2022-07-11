Overview

Dr. Sterling Dubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Dubin works at Santa Monica Gastroenterology in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.