Dr. Sterling Dubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sterling Dubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Gastroenterology1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-1871
Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation12400 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 453-1871
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The negative reviews on this page poorly articulate the complete opposite experience that I've had over the years with Dr. Dubin. I have an autoimmune disease and numerous related health conditions. Dr. Dubin is one of the few doctors in Los Angeles who has shown me true empathy, concern, and willingness to understand. If you're looking for a doctor who actually cares, Dr. Dubin is your guy.
About Dr. Sterling Dubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubin has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Enteritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
